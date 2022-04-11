Man, it feels weird to be home two weekends in a row! I really don’t even know what to do with myself on these “rest” days. It’s important to have a healthy work/life balance (as the kids would say). However, for me, the balance part is a little grey. I love my work! Going to the races and seeing all of you isn’t something I need a break from. It’s a great “problem” to have.
When I was younger, “work” would have meant school or a part-time job and “life” would have meant playtime…only playtime. I used to play every sport under the snow and sun, and I mean every darn one. Looking back, I don’t even know where I found the time to do it all. The older I get, the quicker days just seem to melt away.
Nowadays, “life” means trying to find a separate balance between my options. It can mean staying home and doing things around the house because I’m a “grown up” or it can mean going for a cycle or it can mean loading up the dirt bike and heading to a track to ride or it can mean heading to the beach to sneak in a day of beach volleyball.
Emily and I don’t have kids so we are more open than most our age as far as our spare time is concerned. Our “life” time consists of doing what we want for us and not getting Little Jill or Jimmy to their sport or activity of choice, which, of course, would be dirt bikes.
So now I’m in the position that I want to get out and hit a local track but I also know that I’m about to head west for the start of our Canadian Triple Crown Series which means I’ll be away from home for extended periods of time. Not only that but I’m hoping to be in Atlanta this weekend for the East/West Showdown and then at the finale in Salt Lake City on my way to Kamloops, BC to look after my mom for the month of May to give my sister a chance to get away for a few weeks.
This past weekend our nephew was in town for the final hockey tournament of the year, so that’s what we were doing all weekend and I loved it. I got into playing hockey very late but fell in love with the game as soon as I started. Watching our 13-year-old nephew play D was a great way to spend a weekend together.
But have you ever stood with the parents at a competitive hockey game? Wow.
I remember growing up with a couple close buddies who played hockey since we were in like first grade. I remember having sleepovers and hearing their parents using the word “politics” often. Little Jimmy wasn’t going to make a certain team or get played much because of the “politics” involved. I never really knew what they were talking about. I also laughed along with Saturday Night Live at 8 years old when I had no clue what the joke was…
Anyway, as I stood there behind the glass watching these kids try their hardest I couldn’t help but get caught up listening to everything that was going on around me. Most parents never stopped yelling…never. Do they think the kids are listening to them and doing what they’re telling them from the sidelines? No, they’re not.
Not only that, but the mothers started chirping each other! “What are you teaching your kids over there in X town or X city?!” We actually thought we were going to have to break up a fight on many occasions. It got that heated and it was pretty embarrassing.
They’d be screaming at the coaches, the players and the ref until they were blue in the face and their Tim Hortons double doubles were cold. I was having a hard time biting my lip. You could tell most, if not all, of them had never stepped onto the ice themselves. If they had, they’d know there was no need to constantly yell, “Get the puck out of there!!!” That’s what they were trying to do. I understand that it’s OK to get excited about the play on the ice, but this was next level stuff.
I found myself trying to relate this behaviour to our sport, and I found that I could.
We’re in a different position because we’re not playing a “team” sport, so things just aren’t exactly the same because of that but parents can be seen acting out the same way.
I can understand wanting your child to be the best and do the best they can, but at what cost? I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, “Behind every champion is a parent that went crazy on the sidelines.” Do you agree with that? Can someone make it to the top without being fanatically pushed by their parents or can someone make it to the top if they’re simply given the tools to succeed?
Watching these parents literally on the verge of throwing punches in the stands made me step back and take a look at their roles in the whole thing. I’m all for competition. I believe kids should strive to be their best and try hard. I do not agree with all these participation awards and I don’t agree with parents fighting each other on the sidelines because of something they believe another parent told their kids to do from behind the glass.
And yes, I’ve seen many mechanics and moto parents fighting each other because of an on track incident and I don’t agree with that either. Just like everyone is trying to find their perfect work/life balance, I think we also need to look for the right parent/mentor/coach/cheerleader balance. I’m sure it’s there.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.