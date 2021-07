Photo Report | FXR PreMix at Sand Del Lee

By Billy Rainford

If you’re looking to put the fun back into racing, look no further than the FXR PreMix class at the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals. We were at Sand Del Lee this past weekend and the racing was pretty intense in this class. Here’s a closer look at some of what happened in Richmond, Ontario last Sunday.

#81 Christian Plasse has moved up to the bigger bikes for 2021 and is racing this class on Sundays. He finished at the back of the pack in 21st but was in good battles with #54 Mitch Tyler in both motos.

Being the owner’s son must have its own pressures. Mitch Tyler finished 21-19 for 20th and looked like he was having a blast.

#421 Nick Zoratti is definitely the tallest rider on the track. He’s a big dude for the little 2-stroke but feathered the clutch to 19th (19-17).

#433 Cale Callan is behind the True North Motorsports effort. He’s promoting the sport and racing in the fun class. He finished 18-16 for 18th.

I’m told #34 Jacob Henkel and Mitch Tyler are buddies so him getting the better of Mitch with 14-18 motos for 17th must be like a win.

I kind of thought #120 Colton Egli should be higher than 16-15 for 15th but then I took a look at the names ahead of the youngster and realized he’s in some pretty tough company.

#405 Rylan Foster seems to be having a blast every time I see him at the races. You just know his bike is tuned perfectly and he finished 15th (17-13).

15-14 motos for #181 Aidan Hodgson put him in 14th overall. Someone tell me he’s related to Robbie!

I’m just now realizing that #35 out there was Zack Zager. He finished 13-11 for 12th, just ahead of #111 Gavin Forsbrey in 13th (12-12).

#250 Scott Hough finished 11-10 for 11th.

#327 Brandon Gourlay was back and looked great in the first moto. He was in 3rd place and pressuring #211 Jack Wright who messed up and allowed him by to take 2nd at the flag. He was up in 2nd again in moto 2 but crashed on a tabletop on lap 2 and ended up way back in 21st for 10th overall.

Brandon down in a bad spot.

I say it every week, but #549 Chase Miller is fun to watch. I missed getting him all Bob Hannah-ed out over the finish line jump but he finished 10-9 for 9th.

I didn’t get a photo of #574 Charles Charlton at Sand Del Lee and I barely got this one of him from Gopher Dunes! He came all the way from Langley, BC and finished 9-6 for 8th after being in a nice 2nd moto battle with Dylan Rempel and Hayden Jameson.

#138 Dylan Rempel was giving some of the big kids fits on his supermini. He had pretty good starts and finished 6-8 for 7th.

#147 Hayden Jameson was a consistent 7-7 for 6th after having to claw his way forward in moto 2.

#810 Travis Roberts would have liked to be in the podium fight but found himself battling to 8-5 motos for 5th.

#621 Kyle Springman is here from BC, too, and got off to a couple great starts. He had contact with Wright at the finish line jump but was OK. He was 4th overall (4-4).

#79 Cameron Wrozyna went out and bought a bike after seeing all the fun his older brother was having and made an immediate impact. He grabbed the moto 1 holeshot but then fell on lap 1, handing the lead to Westen. He grabbed the 2nd moto holeshot, too, but got passed by Westen, who jumped the finish line double on lap 1. He held on for 2nd with pressure from behind by Wright and Springman.

#211 Jack Wright was in the mix for wins in both motos but had to settle for 3-3 motos. It sounds like things got a little heated on the track because there were words said between him and the Wrozyna boys after the moto. I think it’s all OK now, though, but let’s see what happens in Quebec.

#1 Westen Wrozyna is solid as a rock out there. He passed his way into first in both motos and had nice leads in both at the checkered flag. There’s a rumour that we may see Kaven Benoit on the line in Deschambault, so this could get interesting for one round.