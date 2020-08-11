Photo Report | Walton 1 MX National | 250 Class | Troy Lee Designs
Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford
It was Round 2 of the 2020 Rockstar Triple Crown Tour MX Nationals August 8-9 at Walton Raceway in Walton, Ontario. We’ll be making another stop for “Walton 2” this coming Sunday.
With a 2-day schedule, Saturday consisted of just one moto for each the 250 and 450 classes. We were actually all finished by noon!
The weather was perfect on Saturday with 27 degree C, clear skies, and very little wind. The crew did a great job giving the riders an amazing track.
Sunday was a different story.
Rain moved in around 3:30am and the crew had to get up and start packing the track in, as the forecast didn’t show more than a 10% chance of rain.
The damage was done and they were forced to postpone the Sunday schedule until 10:30am for free practice.
Very few riders went out for free practice on Sunday. Gate choice for day 2 is based on Day 1 finishes so it was straight to racing after practice.
On Saturdays, the 450’s go first, but Sundays are back to normal with the 250’s kicking off the show.
Here’s a closer look at some 250 racing action.
250 Class