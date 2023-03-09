Out of the Blue | Ellie Goeken | Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: Ellie Goeken

Date of Birth: Oct 2, 2004

Hometown: Brighton, Illinois

Grade or occupation: Senior

Race Number: 22

Bike: 2022 KTM 250sxf

Classes: Women’s and 250c

This week, we feature #22 Ellie Goeken from Brighton, Illinois. | Family photo

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

When i’m not on a bike I mainly spend my time at the gym or at work.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

The things I deal with most as a female racer are not being expected to run with the guys just because i’m a female and assuming I can’t compete at the same level.

From your first ride to where you are now, what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I have been through many injuries, including several broken vertebrae in my back and was able to overcome and go to Loretta Lynn’s just months after being back on the bike.

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

Every year I look forward to working towards making it back to Loretta’s and improving there.

After a serious injury to start the year, Ellie came back to qualify for and race Loretta Lynn’s. | Family photo

Tell us about your 2022 race season.

2022 season was a long one. I start the year out with a broken back, but once released I put my focus toward Loretta’s. I was able to push through it all to qualify for Loretta’s. The rest of the season was good and I was riding the best I have despite the setbacks. I ended the season out with a crash that put me out for the remaining couple months, but it was one of my best seasons.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

Racing over the years has taught me a lot of independence and knowing what I can and can’t do on and off the track.

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

Jordan Jarvis.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Any kids of mine will be able to race if they want.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

To just do what you want. Don’t listen to anyone who will tell you that you can’t and or shouldn’t just because you’re a female. You can do anything a man can.

Hopefully, Ellie can have an injury-free 2023 racing season. | Family photo

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

My first fear was getting hurt. But over time I just learned it comes with the sport and you just have to always get back up and learn from your mistakes.

What do you like to do in the off season?

In the off season I just stay in the gym training as much as possible and working to get ready for the next season.