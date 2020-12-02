Out of the Blue | Megan Byrom | Presented by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Megan Byrom | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Presented by Schrader’s

Name: Megan Byrom

Date of Birth: October 17, 2005

Hometown: Pontypool, Ontario

School/Grade: IE Weldon Secondary School, grade 10

Race Number: 17

Bike: Yamaha YZ 125

Race Club: MMRS (Maguire’s Motocross Racing Series)

Classes: Ladies B, Schoolboy

This week, we feature #17 Megan Byrom in our ‘Out of the Blue’ WMX feature column presented by Schrader’s. | Mao Ouyang photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

When my dad was a teenager he raced at OCMC… as he got older he continued to ride bikes. He kept riding recreationally until my brother, Travis (Byrom), was old enough to start racing. I grew up at the track going every weekend and I did my first training wheel race at CMX. I started racing with MMRS when I was 3… my love for the sport took off from there.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy?

During the summer when I’m not riding I’m usually practicing with my rep soccer team and doing weekly games, trail rides and mudding on my four-wheeler with my brother and pit-biking with my friends Jake and Jamie and brother Travis at home or just hanging out with my friends.

Winter for me is just as busy as summer between going snowboarding 3-4 days a week, trails rides with my family on snowmobiles, or out on my track with our 340 Indy sled just goofing around with some friends.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

It takes a lot of hard work to match the strength and endurance of a boy’s. They tend to be stronger naturally and more aggressive than women. But for me personally I prefer riding with the boys, they definitely push me more to be a better rider.

Motocross is a family sport and her favourite rider is her brother, Travis Byrom. | Colleen MacLeod photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

My favourite rider would be my brother. He’s always been a great rider to look up to, giving me tips even if I don’t always listen to them, showing me his determination through his many injuries to never give up and is overall a great natural rider.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is definitely Muttco Mountain, even though as a younger rider it was my least favourite track. Growing up and moving up bike sizes, my love for that track definitely grew! Sand tracks are definitely my favourite and it’s built on a hill so that makes for an awesome track, with lots of big jumps and a sweet layout.

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

My favourite event has been either the Muttco National or the CanAm at Area 51 in New York. I love riding at the Muttco National because it’s my favourite track and it’s my home track, so bringing home the win there is awesome! But the CanAm in the states is amazing as well because it’s a whole new group of kids down there that you get to ride with and the traffic light start is pretty cool!

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My dad is definitely my biggest hero. He’s always at the track… maintaining, fixing and helping anyone who needs help and never letting me down with broken bikes. I never get a DNF because of bike failure….. he is an amazing bike mechanic and an amazing dad.

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

No, I don’t. I’m pretty easy going so I don’t anything crazy before each race. I just try to focus on having fun and riding to the best of my abilities!

Megan back in 2008. | Tara Byrom photo

Tell us about your 2020 season and any plans you have for 2021.

Due to COVID there wasn’t a 2020 season for me. MMRS was closed so I didn’t get any racing in this year. I made it to a couple local tracks to ride a few times but spent way more time on the pit bikes this year at home.

I’m definitely looking forward to next year to get back into racing! 2021 will be my first year racing my YZ125 and riding some new classes with different riders. I’m hoping that by next season my family will be able to go down to the states and compete in more races down there as well.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

One of my biggest accomplishments so far would be back in 2018, at the Muttco National I went 1-1-1 in Ladies B taking home 1st overall. Also, in 2019 at the end of season I came 3rd in 80 (12-16) overall which was a big accomplishment for me!

What is the biggest lesson that motocross has taught you so far?

The biggest lesson motocross has taught me is dedication. I’ve always missed out on soccer tournaments, doing things on weekends with friends from school and other events because I’ve never wanted to miss a weekend at the track racing and spending time with my motocross family.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I see myself finishing my post secondary education, and in my free time loading my bike up in the back of my truck and heading to the track to ride.

Racing didn’t happen for Megan in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, but watch for her in 2021 and beyond. | Mao Ouyang photo

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my dad for being the best mechanic and moto dad there is out there. My mom for working hard in the sign-in trailer every weekend at MMRS and my brother for helping me on the line and pushing me to become a better rider.

I would also like to say a huge thanks to John and Jean (Maguire) for everything they’ve done for me since I started racing. All the amazing events they’ve put on, helping my family and I out with anything, and for being a huge part of my motocross family.

Thanks to my amazing sponsors: MMRS, FXR, JRvangennip, MITECH machining & repairs, Forma boots, Mika Metals, MD distributions, Atlas Brace technologies, and LB graphics.