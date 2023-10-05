Photos from Final Day of Practice for 2023 Team Canada MXON
By Billy Rainford
It was one last chance to shake things down on Thursday for Team Canada MXON at a private track called Moto-Club Homelais d’Ossé about 40 minutes from our humble chateux here in France. It looked like a fun track but it was bone dry and the riders had to feel their way around the powdery surface. Having said that, all 3 riders put in some final efforts before it really counts on Saturday for qualifying at the MXON in Ernée.
Here are a few shots from Thursday.
