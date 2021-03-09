Podcast | #11 Connor Stevenson Talks about that Crazy Kicker Arenacross Finale

By Billy Rainford

#11 Connor Stevenson talks about a crazy night of racing action at the final round of the 2021 Kicker Arenacross series in Amarillo, Texas.

Connor is a Canadian who now calls Littleton, Colorado, home. He’s shooting for the B classes at Loretta Lynn‘s and then plans to race the TransCan at Walton Raceway.

March 9, 2021.

iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/connor-stevenson-talks-about-crazy-kicker-arenacross/id1499153886?i=1000512329483

