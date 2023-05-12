Podcast | #22 Tyler Gibbs Takes Us through His Crash and Injury

By Billy Rainford

We grabbed #22 Tyler Gibbs from British Columbia to talk about his recent crash that left him sidelined with an injury as we head to Round 1 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals.

However, the GasGas SSR TLD rider will be good to go on June 3rd at RAD Torque Raceway in Edmonton, Alberta.

