Podcast | #43 Noah Viney Talks about the 2020 Mini O’s | KTM Canada

By Billy Rainford

Presented by KTM Canada

We talk to #43(3) Noah Viney who is originally from Ottawa, Ontario, but now calls Murrieta, California, home about the 2020 Mini O’s motocross event at Gatorback Cycle Park near Gainesville, Florida.

Noah raced Mini Sr 1 (5th), Mini Sr 2 (5th), Supermini 1 (7th), and Supermini 2 (9th).

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/43-noah-viney-talks-about-2020-mini-os-motocross-races/id1499153886?i=1000501257053

https://www.stitcher.com/show/direct-motocross

