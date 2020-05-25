Team PRMX Owner Gets Denied Entry at the Border Heading to Supercross During COVID-19

By Billy Rainford

Team PRMX owner, Julien Perrier, was just refused entry to the USA at the Port Huron, Michigan, crossing as he was trying to get to Salt Lake City, Utah, for the final 7 rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Although he had all the necessary documents to prove he is an essential worker, he was sent back to Montreal.

Julien tells the story and what he plans to do next to be at Rice-Eccles Stadium in SLC.