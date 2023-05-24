VLOG – Bigwave’s Walk & Talk – Vision Built MX

A great day at Vision Built Track in Putnam, Ontario. | Bigwave photo

By Billy Rainford

With only 2 weeks until the start of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals, Bigwave walks and talks to #84 Tanner Ward, #415 Dario Zecca, #245 Greg Poisson, #34 Ryan Derry and Peter Derry, and #19 Wyatt Kerr and Andy Kerr as they put in motos at Vision Built Tracks outside Putnam, Ontario, Canada.

Monday, May 22, 2023

