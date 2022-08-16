Podcast | Brennan Schofield Talks about the Bike Claim, the TransCan, and the Future

By Billy Rainford

We’re a little late to this party, but being a friend of #409 Brennan Schofield and the Schofield family, we really wanted to talk to him about all the chaos surrounding his claiming of Haiden Deegan‘s Star Racing Yamaha at Loretta Lynn‘s this year.

Of course, we also touch on the TansCan at Walton Raceway, the World Juniors coming up in Finland, and what his plans are for the future now that he’s got all of this fame.

