Podcast | Burg Giliomee Talks about How Fox Raceway in Pala Went for His 1st AMA MX National

By Billy Rainford

#888 Burg Giliomee lives in Kamloops, BC and just entered his first-ever Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship event at Round 1 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

We grabbed him to talk about how his day wen talk about his 2021 summer racing plans at the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals.

Presented by Race Tech.

