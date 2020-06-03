Podcast | Cade Clason Talks about SX Round 11 and What It’s Like in SLC

Here are the audio files stripped from the Zoom video interview we did with PRMX Just 1 Wossner Pelletier Kawasaki rider #280 Cade Clason after Round 11 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Salt Lake City.

We also talk a lot about what life is like in Salt Lake City as we squeeze the final 7 rounds in during the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/cade-clason-talks-about-round-11-supercross-life-in/id1499153886?i=1000476654977

Stitcher:

https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/direct-motocross/e/70152403?autoplay=true