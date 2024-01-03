Out of the Blue | Taylor Willis | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Photos supplied

Name: Taylor Willis

Date of Birth: December 9, 2003

Hometown: Parry Sound, Ontario

Grade or occupation: Attending Lakehead University

Race Number: 93

Bike: Kawasaki KX 100

This week, we feature #93 Taylor Willis from Parry Sound, Ontario.

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My dad started my brother on his first dirt bike and once I saw my brother doing it I immediately also wanted to do it, so I took my bicycle training wheels off and got on a dirt bike without any at all! I was three years old when I started riding and raced until I was 11.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I have always lived the best of both worlds. Since I was little, I would ride in the summer and did dance in the winter. I danced on the Team Canada team in 2023 and continue to compete. I was the Captain of my University dance team previously. I am a model and actor in Toronto which keeps me busy. I also love to play the guitar.

Taylor got into the sport when she was just 3 years old.

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

Every year my favourite event I look forward to is Walton TransCan. I make sure I attend each year since I love the atmosphere and spending time with my friends at the track.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My biggest inspiration on and off the track has always been my brother, Cole Willis. He has always been my best friend since I was a kid. I always wanted to be just like him since the moment I started riding and racing. We still always ride together for fun at the track at our house and go to MotoCamp where we grew up riding in the summer for ride nights. I will forever cherish moments we had with the MotoCamp family at the races and at the track.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

I definitely will want my kids to try riding dirt bikes, since I think it is a fun and interesting skill/hobby to have. Especially if they enjoy it I would love to have them race. I think especially as a young girl it is so fun to race/ride dirt bikes and go against the boys which is what I loved as a kid.

Taylor is a Lakehead University student and keeps busy modelling, dancing, and playing guitar.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first number was 93 which I chose because I was born on the ninth day of the third year. It has always been my number!

What do you want to be when you grow up?

When I grow up I hope to be a successful model and teacher enjoying time with my family on and off the track. We live on a large property that I hope to build a house on to have access to our home track! I want to be a good mom and reach my goals in modelling and dance which confusing my hobby for riding.