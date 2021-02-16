Podcast | Club MX Crew Chief, Canadian Greg Chidgey, Talks 2021 250 West Supercross

By Billy Rainford

Not only is Greg Chidgey the Crew Chief for the Club MX FXR Yamaha Supercross team, he is also a fellow Canadian, originally from Burlington, Ontario.

We grabbed him for a podcast interview as the team gets ready for round 1 of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series 250 East season that starts this coming Saturday in Orlando, Florida.

There are plenty of Canadian connections that will have you cheering for their 4 riders, Garrett Marchbanks, Jace Owen, Joey Crown, and Nique Thury.

iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/greg-chidgey-club-mx-crew-chief-talks-about-2021-250/id1499153886?i=1000509164490

Stitcher:

Spotify:

Be sure to SUBSCRIBE to your preferred channel to be notified when we upload a new podcast interview.