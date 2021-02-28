Flashback Podcast | Cole Thompson and Jeremy Medaglia | Montreal SX 2012 Battle

Flashback Podcast | Cole Thompson and Jeremy Medaglia | Montreal SX 2012 Battle

By Billy Rainford

Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada

Take a walk back to the 2012 Montreal Supercross where #160 Cole Thompson and #15 Jeremy Medaglia went at each other all weekend. Their bar-to-bar battles even resulted in words being said and teetered on fists being thrown.

We interviewed them at the end of the night. Here is what both of them had to say.

SoundCloud:

iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/cole-thompson-jeremy-medaglia-talk-after-their-2012/id1499153886?i=1000511009720

Stitcher:

https://www.stitcher.com/show/direct-motocross/episode/cole-thompson-and-jeremy-medaglia-talk-after-their-2012-montreal-supercross-battle-82012540

Spotify: