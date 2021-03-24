Podcast | Dr. Chris Leatt Talks about the Leatt Brace and…Everything We Could Think Of

Podcast | Dr. Chris Leatt Talks about the Leatt Brace and…Everything We Could Think Of

By Billy Rainford

One of the biggest reasons we love our job around here is getting the chance to talk to game-changers like Dr. Chris Leatt.

After watching the video series on their Leatt YouTube channel, I really wanted to speak with the inventor of the Leatt neck brace and find out anything and everything I could about him, his story, and the future of Leatt Protectives. This was a fun and informative chat. Give it a listen.

SoundCloud:

iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/dr-chris-leatt-talks-about-neck-braces-origins-future/id1499153886?i=1000514107069

Stitcher:

https://www.stitcher.com/show/direct-motocross/episode/dr-chris-leatt-talks-about-the-neck-braces-origins-future-and-much-more-82614981

Spotify:

Be sure to SUBSCRIBE to the podcast provider of your choice.