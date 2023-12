Podcast | Eve Brodeur Talks about Signing with KTM Canada for 2024

By Billy Rainford

10-time Canadian WMX champion Eve Brodeur signs with the Factory KTM Canada team for the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series WMX Nationals.

We called her up to talk about what happened to her previous team and how many more years she’s going to keep defending titles!

