Podcast | Guillaume St Cyr Talks about Supercross Round 1

By Billy Rainford

We’ll continue to check in with Quebec racer #551 Guillaume St Cyr as he races 250 East in the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series. Here’s our conversation after Round 1.

Stitcher:

https://www.stitcher.com/show/direct-motocross/episode/guillaume-st-cyr-talks-about-2021-supercross-round-1-in-houston-80888875

iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/guillaume-st-cyr-talks-about-2021-supercross-round/id1499153886?i=1000505503542

