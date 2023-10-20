Frid’Eh Update #42 | Nate Mason | Brought to You by Yamaha Motor Canada

Frid'Eh Update #42 | Nate Mason

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Yamaha Motor Canada and the 2024 YZ250F

Week #42 belongs to Georgia rider Nate Mason. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #42 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week brought to you by the all-new YZ250F from Yamaha Motor Canada. It was another pretty quiet week for me here at the home office in London, Ontario, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a lot going on in Canadian MX…not by a longshot! But we’ll get to all of that after we talk about our rider of honour for Week #42.

Nate Mason is the rider from Michigan/Georgia who we’ve seen more and more of north of the border at our races and riding for the Canadian CCR MP1 Yamaha racing team.

He only raced Walton 2 in 2022 and finished 8th overall in the 450 class that day. He raced 3 of the east rounds in 2023 and once again finished 8th at the final round at Walton Raceway. At this point, with 2 rounds of Arenacross to go, Nate sits 20th in the 450 class.

Here’s a look at his 2023 Canadian season:

We emailed Nate a bunch of questions this week but he was unable to get to them in time for this column.. | Bigwave photo

Nate raced Gopher Dunes, Sand Del Lee, and Walton in 2023. | Bigwave photo

Watch for our interview with Nate as soon as he has time for his “homework.” | Bigwave photo

Let’s move on to other news in Canadian Moto:

Mitchell Harrison to Partzilla PRMX

Here’s the official statement from Mitchell Harrison and the Partzilla PRMX team as he goes green for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series.

Hamer, SC: The Partzilla PRMX Race Team is proud to announce the addition of Mitchell Harrison for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The 24-year-old will race the 250SX East Region on his way to qualify for the SuperMotocross Playoffs. Harrison turned professional in 2016 and brings worldwide experience to the table with MXGP and Canadian racing experience.

“Joining the Partzilla PRMX Team is very exciting,” Harrison said. “I feel like it’s an overall exciting new step for me. I’ve always enjoyed the South of the Border experience where you’re isolated and this will allow me to focus on riding, training, and getting better.”

Harrison now joins PRMX for the first time in his career and caught the eye of Team Owner Julien Perrier while racing up in Canada this past summer.

“I’m really excited with the way that Julien wants to take things and build his program,” Harrison said. “I think we’re both on the same page and the passion that he has for this team is unmatched. I think this year will be a lot of fun racing and it will be very successful as well.”

The Partzilla PRMX Race Team was founded in 2010 by Julien Perrier. The team is based out of the South of the Border Training Facility in South Carolina.

Tyler Gibbs on His New KTM GT Arenacross/AMA Supercross Ride

BC rider Tyler Gibbs will head south to race the General Tire Arenacross series as well as the 250 East Supercross series on the CREO team and posted a video of himself riding his new KTM.

Julien Benek Parts Ways with Partzilla PRMX

BC rider Julien Benek just announced he and the Partzilla PRMX team are parting ways. Here’s what he said on his Instagram page:

We called him up to get some more details on his future plans and he filled us in as much as he could.

He’ll be heading down to Kevin Urqhart‘s place in Menifee, California for the month of December to train and prepare for 250 West Supercross. At this point, he’s doing it on his own with the help from some great people and said he’s definitely open to more support which would help him head east and race the 450 class. Let’s see if we can help him make that happen.

He sent over this photo of his bike in the pits in Medicine Hat for the AX there this weekend:

Julien Benek’s “Sponsor Me” bike for the Medicine Hat AX this weekend.

2024 Yamaha Ride Day at Sand Del Lee

Richard van der Westhuizen and the all-new 2024 YZ250F in his Leatt gear. | RYDE TV photo

We had 12-time South African MX champion Richard van der Westhuizen in charge of the riding and reporting at the 2024 Yamaha Motor Canada Ride Day at Sand Del Lee last week. He sent over his thoughts and you can check that out here on the site as soon as I get it all put together.

Watch for his review coming soon on the website. | RYDE TV photo

He had some really good insights, and the fact that he used to ride for Yamaha really helped him give us a clear picture of what he thought of the all-new 2024 YZ250F.

Vet and Vintage at Gopher Dunes this Weekend

To say I’m a little exited about what’s going on this weekend at Gopher Dunes is an understatement. Frank Schuster holds this event every fall, and I’m sure it’s a fantastic event. However, I’ve never been but that is all about to change. Lawrence Hacking has jumped in to help make this a special year. And Serge Gregoire has also gone above and beyond.

33-time (or some damn thing!) Canadian champion Ross “Rollerball” Pederson is the guest of honour at the event this year. Yes, you heard me. Serge and Gregoire Sport put together a 2024 YZ450 to look like Ross’s 1986 championship 250 2-stroke and I think he may even be tossing a leg over the thing on Saturday! Check this out:

The list of legendary Canadian riders seems to grow every time I talk to someone, but let’s just say it is going to be a who’s who of the sport from days gone by right up to this current year.

I’ll be at the Lion’s Club dinner tonight and I’ll be sure to grab as many of these luminaries as I can for a sitdown interview to post up as soon as I can.

Medicine Hat Arenacross | Everything You Need to Know

TRIPLE CROWN SERIES IS EXCITED TO HEAD BACK INDOORS FOR ALL THE ARENACROSS BAR-BANGING ACTION!!

WE’RE COMING TO ALBERTA TO WRAP UP THE 2023 SEASON WITH ROUND 2 IN MEDICINE HAT OCT21 FOLLOWED BY OUR SEASON CLOSER & CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND IN CALGARY NOV 4 AT THE FAMOUS CALGARY STAMPEDE STOMPING GROUNDS!!!

CHECK BELOW FOR DETAILS

EMAIL alec@jetwerx.ca WITH ANY QUESTIONS

RIDER SERVICES

Watch all the action on RYDE TV

AMO Arenacross Schedule – Chilliwack, BC

The 2023 AMO AX series dates:

Heritage Park, Chilliwack, BC

November 24/25 – Rounds 1-2

December 1/2 – Rounds 3-4

PARIS SUPERCROSS READY FOR IT’S 40th ANNIVERSARY | Entry List

Paris Supercross, November 18th-19th

In one month Paris SX will celebrate its 40th anniversary

In just a month from now – on November 18th-19th – the Paris Supercross will celebrates its 40th anniversary! Once more the French capital will play host to the main winter SX, and the fans didn’t hesitate to book their seats as the first night is already sold out!

The most prestigious International Supercross outside the United States, Paris SX has always enjoyed such overwhelming success! Success with the fans, who come every year to cheer their heroes loudly in the Paris la Defense Arena, and success with the riders as Paris has again attracted many of the leading athletes!

Lawrence vs Roczen

Paris is ready to finally welcome the Lawrence brothers, who won no less than five US titles this season and who were two of the main contenders at the recent MX of Nations! Hunter won the 250 East Supercross series and the 250 Motocross Championship, while Jett won the 250 SX on the West Coast and then moved to the 450 class to win both the Motocross and Supermotocross titles! Aged 20 and 24 respectively, Jett and Hunter were also the main protagonists of the Australian team which claimed its best-ever result with a second place at the Motocross des Nations, which was contested in Ernée (Mayenne) in front of more than 40,000 spectators.

For their first appearance at Paris and for their first real Supercross in the 450 class (the Supermotocross was a mix of MX and SX), the two brothers will line up against Ken Roczen, who battled throughout the 2023 season with Jett both in the USA and at the MXoN. King of Paris last year, Ken is seeking revenge as Jett beat him at the Supermotocross (though Ken won the MXGP class at the MXoN, even if Jett beats him in the final race) and their duel promises fireworks as these two incredible riders enjoy a genuine rivalry but also great mutual respect !

A ‘US Style’ Supercross

As in every year since the event returned to the French capital in the wide-and-modern Paris La Defense Arena, the organizers and the staff of JLFO, including track designer Cédric Lucas, will build a US-size track including a strong whoops section and a sandy section which could spring some surprises. The event will be an important test for the Lawrence brothers, who have only raced 250 Supercross previously, while their main rivals have ridden the 450 class for many years!

Among these rivals will be Justin Barcia, who is recovering from a broken collarbone but has confirmed that he will be ready-to-race and try to equal the record of David Vuillemin (a four-times King of Paris, while ‘Bam Bam’ has been three-times King in 2010, 2013 and 2019). Back in the Yamaha Star Racing team, two-times US Supercross champion Cooper Webb will race his first SX on the blue bike and, with Justin Hill on a Bud Racing Kawasaki, four of the eight best SX riders this season in the US will be in Paris. And with Jett Lawrence at the gate the French capital will welcome no less than three of the top-four Supermotocross riders! As always the Frenchies will try to fight for podium results, and they will be supported as always by the home fans who will be just as enthusiast as they were at the MX of Nations. And France, who have shared the team classification with USA every year, will have to keep an eye on the ‘Rest of the World’ team as the Australian brothers will be joined in the team this year by the leading Japanese SX rider.

Tom Vialle, first time in Paris!

A major novelty of the 40th Paris Supercross is the new format of the 250 class. Paris will once again host a round of the French SX2 Tour, but this race will open the show each day, straight after the practice sessions. Then the best French riders will transfer to the 250 international class, where they will join a number of top foreign riders and Tom Vialle, the French hero at Ernée!

A two-times World Champion (2020-2022), Tom will be contesting the Paris SX for the first time after a year racing the US Championships. A few weeks after his MX2 win at the MXoN, the Southern kid will discover the atmosphere of the Paris La Defense Arena in ‘Supercross mode’ and for sure he will receive a noisy welcome from the fans! He will be racing against his fellow countrymen plus several riders that he knows pretty well from the past season; Japanese Jo Shimoda will make his first appearance on a Honda after a strong season in the US and will be joined in the transatlantic contingent by Americans Jace Owen (a former Prince de Paris, racing for Team GSM Yamaha) and Cullin Park (Honda SR) as well as the 2022 Prince of Paris, Australian Matt Moss (Kawasaki Bud Racing). This year in Paris we’ll see two International classes, not just one!

Top Freestyle show

Freestyle has always been part of the show in Paris, and every year we have some novelties. Thanks to the large size of the arena, this year there will be four ramps from which the riders will launch and display their acrobatic skills, one of them being 35 meters to the landing point, 1/3rd more than usual so for sure the riders will fly up, up and away!

Belgian Julien Vanstippen, a regular contender of the FMX show at Paris, will undoubtedly show off some new tricks as he does every year, alongside France’s Nicolas Texier, American Tyler Bereman – who claimed a gold medal at the last X-Games – and German Luc Ackerman.

A full programme

The traditional SX1 Superpole will open the main programme (and for the first time there will also be an SX2 Superpole) and each day the SX1 and SX2 riders will race two Sprints and the Main event. Between the races we’ll have show, music, light shows and FMX, all the tools for a great Supercross!

The Arena doors will open at 2 pm on Saturday and at 10.15 am on Sunday, to offer the fans the possibility to see the practice sessions and the SX2 French Tour race. The show will start at 7pm on Saturday and 2pm on Sunday.

The Saturday show is already sold out, but it’s still possible to buy tickets for Sunday @ https://www.supercrossparis.com (ticket prices from 55 to 105€).

You can’t come to Paris? The event will be broadcast (outside France) live on MXGP-TV; all information is available @ https://www.mxgp-tv.com

Kade Walker Wins 2023 NGPC National Grand Prix Championship

Full results HERE

Dubya World Vet Championships Coming Up!

My flight and accommodations are booked and I’m heading to the Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen (Nov 2-5) for the first time. I’ve paid attention to this event over the last few years and always wanted to check it out, so I’m excited to go and cover the event and all the Canadians making the trek to California.

We’ve got some pretty strong official Team Canada teams so it should be a lot of fun watching our riders battle for podiums.

Thank you to Ryan “Skippy” Mobbs for getting this whole thing organized.

Test Ride on the LMX 64 E-Bike

LMX 64

I’m really looking forward to getting a chance to try out the new LMX 64 E-Bike that our old friend Graeme Jones is distributing. Graeme used to work for Yamaha Motor Canada and has now branched off into other electric brands such as Surron and now this French LRX brand.

Hopefully, we can make this happen before the snow flies here in Southwestern Ontario.

Check this out:

The LMX 64 boasts electric pedal assistance as well as a handlebar throttle, 3 riding modes, and an innovative, patented dual freewheel transmission. Restricted as a Class 2 ebike, the 64 can be modified for off-road or competition use to produce an exhilarating 2,500 watts of power and a top speed of 28 mph.

That ought to get me around the Fanshawe Lake Loop in a pretty decent time, I’d say!

OK, it’s time for me to hop in the van and head over to Gopher Dunes. Carl Bastedo and Nick Hill from Motopark sent over files of the 1982-1985 Toronto Supercross that we’ll play in the background at the fundraiser dinner tonight. Lots of the people in attendance will surely make appearances in these videos. It should be fun.

Speaking of Motopark, since they took the time to get these videos to us to enjoy tonight, let’s have a look at their schedule of events for 2024:

MOTOPARK ANNOUNCES 2024 SPECIAL EVENT AND SUMMER CAMP DATES

We want to extend our appreciation to everyone who participated in our special events, practice weekends, and summer camps in 2023.



While 2022 remains our most significant post-COVID year, 2023 was indeed exceptional. We eagerly anticipate the excitement 2024 promises.



Starting in mid-November, bookings for our Summer Camps will open. This coincides with the announcement of our early booking program. For those interested, we offer winter storage from November through March. To avail this, please reach out to us at info@motoparkracing.com. The 2024 park season is scheduled from Friday, April 5th through Sunday, October 27th.



Registration for our three Motopark special events commences two weeks before each event. The “MP Cup,” which follows a three-moto format, has its dates set as Round 1: May 11-12 and Round 2: June 22-23.



After its triumphant return last year, the “Huckabucka Slam” will span two days from September 21-22.



The Hamilton Steel City Riders Club events are April 21 and August 24-25, 2024. For inquiries about their race days or club details, you can email raceday@steelcityriders.ca.



Motopark’s five-day summer camp schedules are as follows:



MP CAMP & MPA #1 – July 1-5

MP CAMP & MPA #2 – July 8-12

MP CAMP & MPA #3 – July 15-19

MP CAMP& MPA #4 – July 22-26

MP CAMP & MPA #5 – July 29-August 2

MP CAMP & TYKES #6 – August 12-16

MP CAMP #7 – August 19-23

MP CAMP #8 – August 26-30, 2024.



Additionally, two Vet two-day camps are on May 2-3 and September 19-20. Our four-day Tyke camp is slated for August 12-15.



In 2023, we launched the Mini Moto series primarily for budding riders contemplating a foray into racing. We also included a “Mini Pro” class. These races unfold on the Mini track from 12 PM to 1 PM and 2 PM to 3 PM across three Sundays. This year, we’re introducing both a Spring and Fall three-race series. Detailed dates and other pertinent information will be rolled out during the winter. Please note: pre-registration isn’t required.



Stay tuned to our website, www.motoparkracing.com. We’ll be refreshing the content in the upcoming weeks and will also announce our early booking program then.



Thank you, and here’s to an exhilarating 2024!

I spoke with Bill Petro who is currently at his daughter’s place in BC, so he won’t be able to make it tonight, unfortunately. His Legends of Canadian MX display will be set up at Frank’s place and I’ll do some interviews in front of specific rider’s photographs on his wall. Pretty much every photo you see from the 70’s and 80’s are from Bill. It’s really too bad the timing didn’t work out better for him to be there tonight.

Have a great weekend, everyone. We’ve got Noel Flatters from SuperFine Media on site in Medicine Hat to get us all the coverage from the Arenacross, so keep an eye out for that.