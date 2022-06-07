PODCAST | Keylan Meston Talks about the 2022 Hangtown National | FXR Moto

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by FXR Moto

We talk with #170 Keylan Meston after racing Round 2 of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships at Hangtown MX in Sacramento, California.

Keylan finished DNF-28 for 34th overall and will now turn his attention to the Canadian MX Nationals in Alberta and Manitoba before he decides what he’ll do next.

