PODCAST | Keylan Meston Talks about the 2022 Hangtown National | FXR Moto
By Billy Rainford
We talk with #170 Keylan Meston after racing Round 2 of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships at Hangtown MX in Sacramento, California.
Keylan finished DNF-28 for 34th overall and will now turn his attention to the Canadian MX Nationals in Alberta and Manitoba before he decides what he’ll do next.
Spotify:
Apple Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/direct-motocross/id1499153886
SoundCloud:
Find it on your favourite podcast supplier and SUBSCRIBE to Direct Motocross.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.