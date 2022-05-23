Podcast | Mitchell Harrison, Mitch Cooke, and Alex Parker on Drive Home from Race in Quebec
By Billy Rainford
We talk with CMS Callus GasGas team riders #229 Mitchell Harrison and #58 Mitch Cooke as they were driving back to Nova Scotia with team owner Alex Parker from a pre-season shakedown race in Quebec. It was fun to have all of them on the line at the same time. Check it out.
Spotify:
Find it on your favourite podcast provider and SUBSCRIBE to Direct Motocross.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.