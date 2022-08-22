Podcast | Quinn Amyotte Talks about Racing His First-Ever AMA MX National at Budds Creek | Yamaha Motor Canada

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Yamaha Motor Canada

#969 Quinn Amyotte takes us through his first-ever shot at a Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship race at the 2022 Budds Creek MX National in Maryland.

