Podcast | Ryder McNabb, Wyatt Kerr, and Tyler Medaglia | Pro Circuit Open at Dade City MX

By Billy Rainford

The 6th Annual Pro Circuit Open was held at Dade City MX in Dade City, Florida, Thursday evening. We had 3 Canadian riders at the event and Jim Edgar grabbed them for short talks at the end of the night. Here’s what Ryder McNabb, Wyatt Kerr, and Tyler Medaglia had to say:

Ryder McNabb:

Wyatt Kerr:

Tyler Medaglia: