Podcast | Tanner Ward Talks about Moving to the Thor Kawasaki Pro Circuit Team

Podcast | Tanner Ward Talks about Moving to the Thor Kawasaki Pro Circuit Team

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Leatt

#84 Tanner Ward from Woodstock, Ontario, talks about his move over to the Thor Kawasaki Pro Circuit team for the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series and beyond.

Spotify:

SoundCloud:

Find this and all of our other podcasts on your favourite supplier and be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Direct Motocross.