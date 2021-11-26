Video | Sebastien Racine Talks about the 2021 Mini O’s
By Billy Rainford
We talk to Sebastien Racine about the 2021 Mini O’s at Gatorback Cycle Park in Newberry, Florida. The week didn’t go the way he was hoping. Friday, November 26, 2021.
