Podcast | Team Canada ISDE – Day 2
By Billy Rainford
Team Canada ISDE Co-coordinator Lee Fryberger checks in to talk about how Day 2 of the 2021 ISDE in Italy went for our Trophy Team – Philippe Chaine, Tyler Medaglia, Kade Walker, Jared Stock – and our one Club rider, Tanner Huotari.
