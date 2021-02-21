Podcast | Tyler Medaglia Talks about GNCC Round 1

Podcast | Tyler Medaglia Talks about GNCC Round 1

By Billy Rainford

Tyler Medaglia may not be committing to a full season of Canadian Moto, but that certainly doesn’t mean he won’t be getting his thrills on two wheels anymore. Not by a long shot!

Tyler lined up at Round 1 of the 2021 GNCC Racing Series at Big Buck in Union, South Carolina, on Sunday. He had a bone to pick with this particular event, and I guess now he’s got twice the reason to seek payback in 2022.

Here’s what he had to say about it:

iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/tyler-medaglia-talks-about-2021-gncc-round-1-big-buck/id1499153886?i=1000510079182

Google Podcasts:

https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNvbS91c2Vycy9zb3VuZGNsb3VkOnVzZXJzOjIyOTMyMTAyMi9zb3VuZHMucnNz/episode/dGFnOnNvdW5kY2xvdWQsMjAxMDp0cmFja3MvOTkwMjA4NTIy?sa=X&ved=0CAUQkfYCahcKEwiwr_D2kPzuAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQBA

Stitcher:

https://www.stitcher.com/show/direct-motocross

Spotify: