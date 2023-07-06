Out of the Blue | Sammi Lynn | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: Sammi Lynn

Date of Birth: Feb 23, 1993

Hometown: Vernon, BC

Occupation: Dental assistant

Race Number: 23

Bike: YZ250F

Classes: Ladies

This week, we feature #23 Sammi Lynn from Vernon, BC. | Justin Bongers photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My son Davian inspired me to start riding 3.5 years ago when he mentioned mom getting a bike as well. It sat with me for a few days and from there the obsession bloomed and now we can’t stop thinking about dirt bikes. Thanks, Davian.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I love being outside and doing anything that gives me butterflies and a reason to show off to my kiddo. Haha My favourites are snowbiking, snowboarding, the gym and running.

Winter means snowbiking and snowboarding for Sammi. | Photo supplied

Do you have a pre-race rituals?

The outhouse, nervous laughing at the gate, and forgetting how many breaths to take each minute.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

The timing for patience, grit, and confidence. It’s the weirdest thing forcing yourself to turn the throttle when your whole body says, “Um, excuse me, nope!” and then knowing when to call it a day.

Sammi’s son, Davian, got her into riding MX. | Photo supplied

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Going really fast and doing big huge jumps and teaching kiddos and new riders!

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Don’t hit a 3rd gear jump in 2nd gear.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

Falling over. I overcame it by continuously falling over. Haha. It changes every year. The faster I get and the more I progress, the scarier certain things become, but the more time I put into learning the skills, the more confidence I build and it changes from fear to excitement.

“Don’t hit a 3rd gear jump in 2nd gear.” Words to live by. | Eric Anderson Photography photo

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

23 because it’s the day I was born, and being born is key to racing motocross.

Who would you like to thank?

Mx preform for always showing us the way. FXR for keeping us lookin cute. Holeshot suspension for the support. Get it? TC graphics for making the bikes look fast! Vernon Motorsports! And my cat.