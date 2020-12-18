Podcast |Yanick Boucher Talks MX and the Upcoming 2021 SnowBike Season | Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada

By Billy Rainford

Winter X Games Silver Medalist Yanick Boucher from Hearst, Ontario, talks about his 2020 Motocross season, the upcoming 2021 CSRA SnowBike season, and what winning an X Games medal means to an action sports athlete.

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/yanick-boucher-talks-about-motocross-upcoming-2021/id1499153886?i=1000502748468

https://www.stitcher.com/show/direct-motocross/episode/yanick-boucher-talks-about-motocross-and-the-upcoming-2021-snowbike-season-80234936

