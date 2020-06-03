Prepare for victory with the Gold Edition Prospect Goggle

Prepare for victory with the Gold Edition Prospect Goggle

SCOTT Sports is proud to announce the launch of our latest Special Release goggle – the Gold Edition Prospect!

Times have been tough, but that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be ready to win when racing returns. With the latest special release goggle from SCOTT, you can be fully prepared to be back on the podium in style when the gates finally drop again.

Featuring the widest field of vision on the market, NoSweat Face Foam, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and more, the Gold Edition Prospect goggle is fully guaranteed to defend your vision.

With a unique design that takes inspiration from the gold medals and big prize purses that separate the champions from the rest; the Gold Edition Prospect is unlike any other goggle out there.

A gloss black frame with gold detailing is surrounded by the striking gold outriggers, whilst the denim black strap makes the perfect backdrop for the two TPU gold SCOTT logos. A gold chrome WORKS lens ties the whole goggle together.

Learn more about the SCOTT Prospect goggle HERE