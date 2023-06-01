Press Release: TRIPLE CROWN SERIES DRAWS TALENT FROM ACROSS NORTH AMERICA FOR THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2023 SEASON

Top Athletes in 250 and 450 Pro Class Prepare for Season Kickoff at RAD Torque Raceway

BRIGDEN, ON (May 31, 2023) – Talented racers from across North America will make their way to RAD Torque Raceway in Edmonton, Alberta for the Heavy Metal Triple Crown SMX National. This will serve as the first round of the highly anticipated 2023 Triple Crown Series that has been established as the premier race series for both professional and amateur racing in Canada.

The 2023 Triple Crown series is excited to announce exciting changes implemented to create a safer and more competitive race environment such as:

A newly revamped rule book with more definitions to improve clarity as well as additional chapters that outline the event and race procedures.

Mandatory tech inspection has been reinstated for the 250 and 450 classes.

Updated 250 (Pro/Am) eligibility rules for previous champions with more clarity on racers with AMA results.

Introduction of the “72 Hour Rule” that prohibits professional riders from practicing on a scheduled event track within 72 hours of the event (Press related activity is excluded).

New exemptions for Canadian Amatuer Nationals

Removal of Fuel Rules for 2023

Intermediate riders are now permitted to have white numbers with black backgrounds displayed on their number plates.

Updated Protest and Appeals process (with new forms required outlined in the 2023 Rulebook)

The Triple Crown Series will continue to be sanctioned by the MRC. The collaborative aspirations from Jetwerx and the MRC stems from a desire to enhance both the professionalism and safety of the Triple Crown Series.

“Every year we seek to make improvements and adjustments from previous year’s events, race scenarios and look at areas of opportunity for progression. During this off season, we knew we had some work to do and with the collaboration from our partners and stakeholders, I feel we have put ourselves in a great position to have one of the best, and most talked about Triple Crown Series yet! With more clarity, open dialogue and focus on safety with the support from our partners, I feel that 2023 will be a big year not only in terms of the racing, but behind the scenes as well working alongside some of the most amazing people supporting the progression of the sport, all while never being afraid to try something new and learn along the way.”– Daryl Murphy, MRC Safety Marshall/Official

“We’re only days away from the first gate drop of 2023 and we couldn’t be more excited to get the season underway! There are so many positive changes this year that we hope will create an elevated experience for riders, both pro and amateur. The Triple Crown series was created with the goal to be the premier race series in Canada and we feel that the improvement for this year help us do just that.” – Kyle Thompson, Jetwerx COO

A press conference will be held on Friday, June 2nd from 4:00 – 6:00 pm EST to give the media the opportunity to hear from top athletes and team personnel about the preparation done leading into this first round and their thoughts on the season ahead.

Pro racing will take place on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 with qualifying starting at 1pm. The Pro Pit Party returns to give fans the chance to get up close and personal with their favourite athletes. General admission tickets can be purchased in advance here. Amateurs will have the opportunity to race the following day. A full weekend schedule can be found here.

Coverage of the races will be available live on Fox Sports or on the RydeTV app by visiting RydeTV.com.

450 PRO CLASS PREVIEW

Dylan Wright – Gopher Dunes Racing Honda Dylan Wright will return to defend his title in the 450 Pro class. A force to be reckoned with in 2022 as he went undefeated and holds five championships to his name, he will be on the hunt or more in 2023.



Jess Pettis – KTM Canada This will mark the third season of racing in the 450 premier class for the KTM Canada Factory Racer. He holds two 250 Championships from 2018 and 2020 and looks to stay healthy and be a title contender in the 450 class this season.



Tyler Medaglia – Thor GASGAS Proving to be one of the most versatile riders on the circuit, Thor GASGAS rider Tyler Medaglia will line up 450 Pro class for the 2023 season. With two outdoor championships under his belt in the 250 class, his experience gives him a competitive edge in the demanding season ahead.



Shawn Maffenbeier – MX101 Yamaha Seen as a veteran in the 450 class, Shawn Maffenbeier returns for the 2023 season. It is rumoured this may be his last season in the class before retirement.



Daniel Elmore – SSR GASGAS Daniel has spent the winter down south training to prepare for his first year with SSR GASGAS. He secured a handful of top five finishes in 2022 and is looking to use that as momentum into the 2023 race season.



Jeremy McKie – Walton Kawasaki Seven Capping off his 2022 season with a few podiums, Jeremy McKie will make his debut in the 450 class with a new team for 2023.



250 PRO CLASS PREVIEW

Ryder McNabb – KTM Canada Newly signed to KTM for the 2023 season, the 2022 MX2 Champion seeks to defend his title again this year. Being one of the youngest riders on the gate, Ryder McNabb has shown he has what it takes to be a title contender.



Kaven Benoit – KTM Canada This former MX2 champion is returning to racing after stepping away in 2018. Kaven Benoit is looking to prove he still has what it takes against the stacked 250 Pro class.



Mitchell Harrison – Thor GASGAS Returning for another year with the Thor GASGAS team in the 250 Pro class, Mitchell Harrison is fired up for the 2023 season after finishing behind the championship chase in 2022.



Sam Gaynor – SSR GASGAS Sidelined by a wrist injury in the 2022 season, Sam is returning to the 250 Pro class with his sights set on a healthy season ahead.



Sebastien Racine – MX101 Yamaha Proving to be a title contender in his rookie season, Sebastien Racine has signed with MX101 for the 2023 season.



Tanner Ward – Walton Kawasaki Seven Tanner Ward has opted to move back down to the 250 Pro class and has high expectations as he returns with the Walton Kawasaki Seven team for 2023.



Jacob Piccolo – Gopher Dunes Racing Honda The 2021 250 class champion Jacob Piccolo has signed with GDR Honda for 2023. He is looking forward to being teammates with multi-time and defending champion, Dylan Wright.