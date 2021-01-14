Prince George local represents Canada on International Supercross stage in Texas

Prince George local represents Canada on International Supercross stage in Texas

From: myprincegeorgenow.com

Dione Wearmouth, staff

Wednesday, Jan. 13th, 2021

Jess Pettis during Round 2 of the 250 Triple Crown race at Blackwater Motocross Park in Prince George. (supplied by Christine Midgley)

Jess Pettis of Prince George is only three days out from starting his next supercross season at the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series in Houston, Texas.

“I’m excited, I get to be the only Canadian down here doing this series so it’s exciting for me and Canada, hopefully, I can represent PG well and go out and do my best,” said Pettis.

The 23-year-old will be racing the 250 East class this Saturday (Jan 16th), the first of 17 rounds in the series.

He’s currently in Orlando Florida and has been training down south for the past two months.

“I feel a little bit of relief, the season is just starting now but I feel like the hardest part of it’s been the last two months of hard training and working hard day in and day out,” he noted, “now it’s time to see the hard work pay off.”

Pettis finished last season with a first-place finish at the 2020 Rockstar RD Triple Crown Race in September.

“I’ve spent a lot of time down in the states but this is definitely on the biggest scale, it’s kind of equivalent to the NHL but with Supercross,” he noted.

He earned his first top-five finish in 2019 in San Diego.

For the rest of the season, Pettis says his goal is to place in the top 5 of every race of the season.