Quinn Amyotte to Race Next 3 250 East Supercross Rounds

Rock River Manluk Yamaha Racing announced that Canadian Quinn Amyotte will race the next 3 rounds of 250 East Supercross starting at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, this weekend.

3 rounds would mean Quinn will be on the line for Tampa, FL (February 11th), Arlington, TX (February 25th), and Daytona, FL (March 4th).

Quinn, from Blackstock, Ontario, finished 4th in the Canadian 250 MX Nationals and 2nd in Canadian 250 SX, placing him 3rd overall in 250 Triple Crown points in 2022.

