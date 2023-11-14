Race Report | IRC Endurocross Series | Round 5 – Redmond, OR

Race Report | IRC Endurocross Series | Round 5 – Redmond, OR

Story & Images: Noel Flatters | Direct Motocross Western Bureau | Superfine Media

November 12th 2023 | Redmond, Oregon

Welcome to Round 5 of the IRC Endurocross Series from Redmond, Oregon!

The Bottom Line Up-Front:

What? Round 5 of the IRC Tires Endurocross Series went off on Saturday night in Redmond, Oregon. #10 Colton Haaker (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Racing) took the top step of the podium going 1-3-1. Canadian #84 Trystan Hart (FMF KTM Factory Racing) went 2-1-3/P2, followed by #22 Jonny Walker’s (Beta USA) 3-2-2/P3. #676 Hallie Marks (Sherco USA) took the win for Pro Women, followed by #54 Kylie Sweeten (GasGas USA) and Canadian #53 Melissa Harten (Beta Racing Canada).

So What? With only one round left to go in the series, Trystan Hart moved into sole possession of 2nd overall, just 7 points behind Walker. Colton Haaker moved past #2 Cody Webb (FactoryOne Sherco) to take 3rd in the overall, 5 points behind Hart. Webb, tied for 2nd with Hart coming into Oregon, slipped to 4th. On the women’s side, series leader #417 Rachel Gutish (Over and Out Racing / GasGas USA) missed this round for Team USA ISDE duties. This allowed Melissa Harten to narrow Gutish’s series lead to 3 points, with Hallie Marks in P3 4 points behind Harten.

Now what? For the Pro men, the final round battle next weekend in Reno is still up for grabs. With top-3 points awarded 30-25-21, Jonny Walker wins it by finishing ahead of Hart and Haaker. Hart can win it by winning the round and having Jonny Walker finish 2 positions behind him. Haaker is going to need a win and some serious help from the rest of the field to pull off an overall win.

For the women it’s also a little bit interesting, as they get to drop 1 result in order to allow ISDE participation (we’ll call it ‘The Gutish Rule’), so missing Round 5 doesn’t hurt Gutish. She did, though, separate her shoulder and break some ribs at ISDE. When I asked her if she’d be able to race in Reno she told me “100%. I’ve got a title to win. I will be lined up on the gate.” It looks like she just has to finish in Reno to win the championship. If Harten beats Marks in Reno, she’ll beat her in the overall for second place (assuming Gutish races and finishes). It looks like Marks would take 2nd overall if she beats Harten, but I’m going to be honest here: math is hard!

Colton Haaker (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) took the win at Round 5 of the IRC Tires Endurocross Series and pushed himself up into Championship contention with one round remaining.

Round 5 of the 2023 IRC Tires Endurocross Series went off in Redmond, Oregon, last night and it more than lived up to expectation. Coming out of the Rounds 3 and 4 double-header two weeks ago in Idaho, Canadian Trystan Hart had put a stop to what had been series leader Jonny Walker’s perfect season. Hart had struggled in the first two rounds and went into Idaho in fifth-place overall, an unacceptable situation for The Robot. In Idaho, though, he won both rounds and also benefitted from Walker finding incident after incident on track and losing many valuable points.

After the dust had settled Walker remained in P1 overall, with Hart and Cody Webb in a two-way second place tie just 13 points back. With only two rounds left coming into Oregon Hart summed things up for me like this – “Pretty simple from here on out. I need to be in-front of Cody (Webb) and Jonny (Walker). Not a small task, but I’m up for the challenge.”

Hart succeeded on that count for the most part. He went 2-1-3 for P2 overall on the night, against Walker’s 3-2-2/P3 and Webb’s 5-4-4/P4. This leaves Hart in sole possession of second overall, just 7 points behind Walker, with Webb falling back to fourth 7 points behind Hart. Colton Haaker had a monster night to come out with the win on the strength of his 1-3-1 moto finishes. Haaker was actually leading Moto 2 until a mishap on the rock pile step-up allowed Hart and Walker to go through and finish 1st/2nd. Apart from that slip-up he led almost every lap of the night, and has moved into third overall, only five points behind Hart.

#84 Trystan Hart (FMF KTM Factory Racing) wasted about zero seconds into first practice before “communicating” to #22 Jonny Walker (Beta USA) that he was ready to battle in Redmond.

One of the big questions I had coming into Oregon was if the two week break been enough for Walker to regain his equilibrium after his tough Rounds 3 & 4 and return to the front of the field. He had his normal great pace in Idaho, but from trackside it appeared that he had lost his mental edge as he found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time over and over again.

Hart wasted zero time testing that on Saturday by initiating contact with Walker right off the start of Practice 1. It was a strong message, but it backfired later in the first practice lap when Hart went over the bars in the ‘Talladega Matrix’ (a bermed corner with angled logs). It was quite the moment, but he got up appearing none the worst for wear.

Apart from that the afternoon’s practices progressed normally with Hart, Walker, and Webb all looking fast before retiring to their respective corners ahead of the big show. Through the three motos, Walker continued to look fast and composed. I think he rebounded very well after a last second pass by Hart in the final corner to beat him to the line in Moto 1. Walker appeared to be in disbelief about that pass, visibly grimacing inside his helmet as he rolled off the track, but he came right back in Moto 2 to finish on Hart’s tail for P2.

It was telling, though, that Walker didn’t appear to have the extra kick to get by Hart whenever they were racing each other for position. It was, in fact, Hart’s poor start in Moto 3 that saw him finish behind Walker. In Moto 1, a first lap mistake by Hart put him back in P7 before he charged back to make that incredible last lap pass on Walker. That last lap by Hart was the fastest of the night and the only lap to go sub-42 seconds. This is a good indicator for The Robot heading into Reno for the final round next Saturday, especially when you factor in that he had been sick in-between Idaho and Oregon and that hard practice crash he had here in Oregon.

Colton Haaker is now squarely the wildcard in the series overall. Building on a strong Idaho double-header he put down laps that Walker and Hart couldn’t answer in head-to-head racing (with the exception of a Moto 2 final lap self-induced error). If Haaker has another night like Saturday in the finale he could displace Hart, and be in contention for the overall win if Walker falters.

The key moment of Moto 2: #10 Colton Haaker got sideways on top of the rock pile on the final lap to allow #84 Trystan Hart to make the pass for P1, with Walker coming through for P2.

Trystan Hart takes the checkered flag for the win in Moto 2.

#84 Trystan Hart’s poor start in Moto 3 of Round 5 prevented him from a sweep of Walker, and could be a pivotal moment in the series overall standings with only a 5 point difference going into the final round.

Australian Endurocross/Hard Enduro rider Will Riordan (#39 – FMF RPM KTM Racing) came into Round 5 ranked 9th in Pro Men racing beside his brother and teammate Gus Riordan (#35). Gus recently wrapped up his GNCC season with a win in the final round and a second place overall. Will had a great night finishing P6. Not often you get a chance to shoot two Pro brothers side-by-side in a race!

Your IRC Tires Endurocross Round 5 Pro Men’s Podium: P1 Colton Haaker; P2 Trystan Hart; P3 Jonny Walker.

EX PRO

EX PRO

Series Points

Canadian Melissa Harten (Beta Racing Canada) was 3rd in Oregon, but is still in 2nd overall in the IRC Tires Endurocross Series.

On the women’s side of the Pros, series leader Rachel Gutish wasn’t in Redmond as she was otherwise engaged with Team USA down in San Juan, Argentina for the 2023 ISDE. Gutish had a gnarly crash on Day 3 at ISDE, but managed to ride with a separated shoulder and broken ribs, even picking up a test win. When I first heard about the crash and injuries I thought there was no way that she would be able to line up for the Series finale in Reno next weekend, but in asking her about that she quickly set me straight. Gutish should only need a P6 in Reno to take the series. The women pros get to drop one result from the series in order to accommodate riders racing ISDE, which will eliminate Gutish’s DNS this round.

I touched base with Hallie Marks, the 2023 US Hard Enduro champion and currently in third overall, 13 points behind second-place Melissa Harten ahead of this round. She told me that she’s loving Endurocross and the improvement she’s been seeing each round. “I loved the technicality of Round 4! It was a crazy close race with both Rachel and I getting stuck in the tires and battling 30 feet before the finish line. Staying smooth and consistent are my goals this weekend, along with picking my lines faster and not hesitating before obstacles. Hopefully, I can come away with a podium position!” Marks made good on this Saturday night, coming through with the win over P2 Kylie Sweeten and P3 Melissa Harten. Beating Harten by two spots moved Marks to just 4 points behind Harten in the overall.



I spoke with Harten the day after the race and she told me that “I was pretty disappointed in myself last night. The track wasn’t that hard and during the night show I made weird mistakes that I hadn’t done all day. With the 4 minute race there just isn’t enough time to recover from that.” As with the men, the final round in Reno should be pretty exciting for the Pro Women!

Hallie Marks (Sherco USA) was your Pro Women winner at Round 5 of the IRC Tires Endurocross Series. Marks is currently third overall, 4 points behind second-place Melissa Harten.

Kylie Sweeten (l), Haille Marks (c), and Melissa Harten (r) celebrated appropriately on the Pro Women’s podium at Round 5 of the IRC Tires Endurocross Series in Redmond, Oregon.

EX WOMEN PRO

EX WOMEN PRO

Series Points

Full results HERE.

Final Round: November 18 – Sparks Livestock Events Center – Reno, Nevada