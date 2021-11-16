PODCAST | Carl Bastedo Talks about Dylan Wright Racing the MXGP’s in Italy

By Billy Rainford

We talk with Motopark owner Carl Bastedo about Dylan Wright racing the final 5 rounds of the 2021 MXGP season in Italy, specifically, the last 2 at Mantova MX which he attended in person.

Carl has seen everything there is to see in our sport and we do touch on some of the things in this conversation.

