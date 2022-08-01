RacerTV Set to Showcase Exclusive Live Coverage of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

RacerTV Set to Showcase Exclusive Live Coverage of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

New Loretta Lynn MX Mobile App Allows Fans to Stay Connected from Anywhere

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (August 1, 2022) — On the eve of the 41st running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, MX Sports has announced that RacerTV will once again provide exclusive live streaming coverage of the world’s largest motocross event. Racing from Tennessee’s legendary Loretta Lynn Ranch kicks off on Tuesday, August 2, with the first day of 108 total motos across 36 classes of competition and RacerTV will showcase every gate drop, beginning at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET.

The journey to crown 36 AMA National Champions will continue through Saturday, August 6, and RacerTV will be there every step of the way, with a commentating team led by Jason Weigandt, the voice of American motocross, and DMXS Radio’s Kevin Kelly, in addition to veteran announcers Rodney Tomblin and Mikey Waynes. They’ll be joined in the broadcast booth by special guests all week long.

2022 AMA Amatuer National Motocross Championship Broadcast Schedule



Tuesday, August 2 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET

Wednesday, August 3 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 4 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET

Friday, August 5 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 6 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET

MX Sports has also announced the introduction of the Loretta Lynn MX mobile app, which will allow fans to stay connected to the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, no matter where they are. From on-site information to event schedules, rider rosters, live timing & scoring, results, and the latest news from the Ranch, the official app of Loretta Lynn’s has everything a user could need from the convenience of their iPhone or iPad.

Racing from the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship formally gets underway on Tuesday, August 2, beginning at 7:30 a.m. CT with the opening moto of the Vet (30+) class. Opening day will feature the gate drop on the first 23 motos of the week.

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.MXSports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.