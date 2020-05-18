Regional Championship Schedule Announced For The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (May 18, 2020) – MX Sports, producer of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, is pleased to finally announce the 2020 Regional Championship schedule. The previously announced schedule was withdrawn as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. The new schedule features a series of Youth, Amateur and Vet regionals to be held from the first weekend in June through the July 4th weekend.

To guarantee a spot at a Regional Championship, riders must register online in advance with MX Sports starting today. For the first 48 hours (through Wednesday, May 20th at 1 pm), registration will be open only to those riders that qualified at the seven Area Qualifiers that were able to be held prior to the pandemic and cancellation of the remaining Area Qualifiers.

Regional registration will cap at 72 riders per class, with all additional riders being placed in an Alternate Pool in the order in which they were received. Riders will only be allowed to enter for ONE Regional Championship until May 27th. After this date riders will be able to register for additional regionals as availability permits.

2020 Regional Championships Schedule:

Northeast June 5-7 High Point Mt. Morris, PA Amateur June 12-14 Pleasure Valley Seward, PA Vet June 26-28 Tomahawk Hedgesville, WV Youth

Southeast June 5-7 Aonia Pass MX Washington, GA Vet June 19-21 Muddy Creek Blountville, TN Youth June 26-28 WW Ranch Jacksonville, FL Amateur

Mid-East June 12-14 Baja Acres Millington, MI Youth June 19-21 Ironman Crawfordsville, IN Amateur June 26-28 Wildcat Creek Rossville, IN Vet

North Central June 5-7 Riverside Raceway Winterset, IA Vet June 19-21 Lincoln Trail Casey, IL Youth July 3-5 Bar to Bar Maize, KS Amateur

South Central June 12-14 Ponca City Ponca City, OK Amateur June 19-21 Freestone Wortham, TX Vet June 26-28 Three Palms Conroe, TX Youth

Northwest July 3-5 Washougal Washougal, WA All

Mid-West June 5-7 Deseret Peak Grantsville, UT Amateur* June 12-14 Deseret Peak Grantsville, UT Youth*

Southwest June 19-21 Fox Raceway Pala, CA All

*For the Mid-West Regionals at Deseret Peak, the Amateur Regional will host Amateur classes 1-18 and Youth classes 19-36, as posted HERE. For all other regionals, the following classes will be run:

Amateur Regional Classes:

250 B 250 B Limited 250 C 250 C Limited 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited 450 B 450 B Limited 450 C 125 C Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C 125 (12-17) B/C

Vet Regional Classes:

Open Pro Sport 250 Pro Sport College (18-24) Junior (25+) Vet (30+) Senior (40+) Senior (45+) Masters (50+) Women

Youth Regional Classes:

Mini-E (4-6) Jr. 51cc (4-6) Shaft Drive Ltd. 51cc (4-6) Jr. Limited 51cc (7-8) Sr. Limited 65cc (7-9) Limited 65cc (7-9) 65cc (10-11) Limited 65cc (10-11) 85cc (10-12) Limited 85cc (10-12) Mini Sr. 1 (12-14) Mini Sr. 2 (13-15) Supermini 1 (12-15) Supermini 2 (13-16) Girls (11-16)

Supplemental Rules for the Regional Championships will be released within the next week.

The 39th annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, will take place Monday, August 3rd through Saturday, August 8th at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National, visit the official series website at www.mxsports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.

About the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

The Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship is the world’s largest and most prestigious amateur motocross racing program. The national qualifying program traditionally consists of 54 Area Qualifiers (February through May) and 13 Regional Championships (May through June), hosted at select motocross facilities across the country. The qualifying system culminates in the National Final (first week in August) hosted annually since 1982 at the home of country music star Loretta Lynn in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Nearly 22,000 racers attempt to qualify in 36 classes for the 1,446 available positions at the National. Christened “The World’s Greatest Motocross Vacation”, the National event serves as a launch pad for some of the biggest names in professional motocross and supercross, including Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, Ryan Villopoto, and Ryan Dungey. The national program is produced by MX Sports, Inc., a West Virginia-based race production company and is sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA). For more information, visit www.mxsports.com.