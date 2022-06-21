Ryno Power Canada Prairie Hill MX Awards

Ryno Power Canada Prairie Hill MX Awards

By billy Rainford

Here are the Ryno Power Canada award winners from Prairie Hill MX in Pilot Mound, MB this past weekend. Each winner will receive some Ryno Power product.

The Round 3 @rynopower_canada award in the #WMX class goes to #6@oreomoto Oriana Fraser.

Oriana is trying to continue racing with a blown ACL. She crashed early in moto 1 and was way at the back, but she got up, dusted herself off, and kept charging, finishing 19th and 11th for 14th overall.

We’re giving #51@katrine_ferg51 Katrine Ferguson the @rynopower_canada award for the final round of the Canadian #WMX West series.

The Ferguson Family from Manitoba almost deserves their own category – “Top-Finishing Ferguson” – with 4 sisters racing.

Katrine finished 6th (7-6) at the final round on Sunday and was the top sister on the day and in the series.

Actually, we’re thinking the PARENTS deserve at least half of the @rynopower product Katrine will receive for this!

Congratulations on a great series, Katrine.

The @rynopower_canada award from Round 4 at @prairiehillmx in the 250 class goes to #33@jeremymckie20 Jeremy McKie.

Jeremy got out to a great start in moto 1 but then found himself fading back to 13th. He wasn’t happy about his performance at all when I spoke to him in the pits.

He went out and got another great start in moto 2 and managed to turn his day around and claim 5th place at the flag under extremely difficult conditions in Manitoba.

Congratulations on staying strong and positive and going out and showing everyone what you can do. It didn’t go unnoticed.

The @rynopower_canada Round 3 at @prairiehillmx 450 award goes to #114@jesseroyan Jesse Royan who finished 11-13 for 12th overall under pretty difficult conditions.

The fact that someone else was looking over the results and actually mentioned Jesse specifically tells me I’m not the only one impressed by the Saskatchewan racer’s efforts so far this season.

See everyone at Walton Raceway!