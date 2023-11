Results from Day 1 at the Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen

Here are the results from Day 1 of the 39th Annual Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen in San Bernardino, California.

World Cup of Nations (after moto 1 of 2)

Italy leads, Canada sits 2nd.

