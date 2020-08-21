

Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Supercross



Brigden, On -Jetwerx is pleased to announce that the 2020 Rockstar Energy SX Tour will take place at Gopher Dunes in Courtland, ON. With these unpredictable times continuing to linger, Jetwerx has elected to change the SX Tour schedule and take the series to the outdoors on a custom-built track at the Gopher Dunes facility. The SX TOUR series will be a two-weekend series, with two rounds each weekend (Friday and Saturday).



Currently, there will be no spectators permitted at the SX Tour rounds. Still, Jetwerx will continue to provide live race action via REVTV, Fox Sports Racing and the TwoWheel TV app.



With the new 3 Pro main event format for 2020 and the New 250/450 B Final, it should bring viewers at home lots of great race action. These four Supercross rounds will have Pro and Amateur racing, limited entries per class, and limited Amateur classes.



“We are excited to work with Gopher Dunes on these events and expand the existing Gopher AX track into an SX track. This format helps inject more funds into our local race community as well as gives us at Jetwerx a perfect property to hold the final four rounds of Triple Crown action.” – Kyle Thompson, Jetwerx Inc.



“We are thrilled to be hosting such a cool series and set of events. We are passionate moto people, and we will do whatever it takes to see the sport succeed.” Derek Schuster, Gopher Dunes.



2020 SXTOUR Dates



Round 1 September 18th

Round 2 September 19th

Round 3 September 25th

Round 4 September 26th



Full raceday schedule to be released at a later date.



Anyone that had Pre-registered for the Sarnia, Barrie or Calgary AX events will have first right to a Gate position, if unable to attend, refunds will be issued.