HOW IT WORKS
A panel of 75 people ranging from past Supercross Champions and experts in the industry voted on who should be ranked in the Top 10 in both the 450SX Class and 250SX Class. These are the first official results for Supercross Power Rankings. Throughout the season, each Thursday before every race, a new Power Ranking will be released. The panel also ranked the top 7 OEM’s. This will change depending on the Top 10’s for both classes throughout the season.
HOW TO PLAY
INITIAL RESULTS
450SX
- Eli Tomac – 1 | Kawasaki
- Cooper Webb – 2 | KTM
- Ken Roczen – 94 | Honda
- Zach Osborne – 16 | Husqvarna
- Adam Cianciarulo – 9 | Kawasaki
- Jason Anderson – 21 | Husqvarna
- Malcolm Stewart – 27 | Yamaha
- Justin Barcia – 51 | GASGAS
- Chase Sexton – 23 | Honda
- Marvin Musquin – 25 | KTM
250SX
- Austin Forkner – 38 | Kawasaki
- Jett Lawrence – 18 | Honda
- Justin Cooper – 32 | Yamaha
- Jeremy Martin – 6 | Yamaha
- RJ Hampshire – 24 | Husqvarna
- Colt Nichols – 64 | Yamaha
- Cristian Craig – 29 | Yamaha
- Alex Martin – 26 | Yamaha
- Michael Mosiman – 42 | GASGAS
- Jo Shimoda – 30 | Kawasaki
ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS
- Kawasaki
- KTM
- Yamaha
- Honda
- Husqvarna
- GasGas
- Suzuki