Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fantasy SX Power Rankings

HOW IT WORKS

A panel of 75 people ranging from past Supercross Champions and experts in the industry voted on who should be ranked in the Top 10 in both the 450SX Class and 250SX Class. These are the first official results for Supercross Power Rankings. Throughout the season, each Thursday before every race, a new Power Ranking will be released. The panel also ranked the top 7 OEM’s. This will change depending on the Top 10’s for both classes throughout the season.

HOW TO PLAY

To play Fantasy during the 2021 Supercross season, please sign-up with the official Supercross Fantasy League at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fantasy Supercross.

THE GAME BEGINS SUNDAY, JANUARY 10, 2021.

INITIAL RESULTS

450SX

Eli Tomac – 1 | Kawasaki Cooper Webb – 2 | KTM Ken Roczen – 94 | Honda Zach Osborne – 16 | Husqvarna Adam Cianciarulo – 9 | Kawasaki Jason Anderson – 21 | Husqvarna Malcolm Stewart – 27 | Yamaha Justin Barcia – 51 | GASGAS Chase Sexton – 23 | Honda Marvin Musquin – 25 | KTM

250SX

Austin Forkner – 38 | Kawasaki Jett Lawrence – 18 | Honda Justin Cooper – 32 | Yamaha Jeremy Martin – 6 | Yamaha RJ Hampshire – 24 | Husqvarna Colt Nichols – 64 | Yamaha Cristian Craig – 29 | Yamaha Alex Martin – 26 | Yamaha Michael Mosiman – 42 | GASGAS Jo Shimoda – 30 | Kawasaki

ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS