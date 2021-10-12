PUSH THE LIMITS WITH HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES’ 2022 TE 300I ROCKSTAR EDITION

TRUE FACTORY LOOKS AND CLASS-LEADING ENDURO PERFORMANCE AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 2021

Underlining their commitment to producing the very best off-road machinery, Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is proud to introduce the MY22 TE 300i Rockstar Edition, complete with key technical upgrades for 2022. This incredibly popular, limited-edition motorcycle is finished with the latest Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics and continues to feature an extended list of race-tested Technical Accessories to ensure best-in-class performance.

Headlining the revisions for MY22, the TE 300i Rockstar Edition now features high quality, Factory Racing approved Brembo braking and clutch systems. While the Brembo clutch delivers reliable, fade-free performance, stopping power is also improved thanks to the Brembo brake master cylinders and calipers working in unison with the all-new Galfer discs to guarantee consistent braking, even in the most extreme conditions.

As used by the race-winning Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing enduro team, carefully selected components from the Technical Accessories range are sure to take the TE 300i Rockstar Edition to the front of the pack. Leading the upgrades are blue anodized CNC-machined triple clamps, Michelin enduro tires, a Supersprox rear sprocket, softer ODI grips, and a high-grip seat cover to enhance both handling and durability. In addition, the chromium molybdenum steel frame is finished with a tough, black powder coating for a true race team look.

The TE 300i Rockstar Edition continues to set the bar for high-level 2-stroke enduro machinery. Delivering low maintenance costs, impressive engine torque and tipping the scales at just over 233 lbs (106 kg), the TE 300i Rockstar Edition is the racer’s choice when it comes to competing in physically demanding terrain, while also serving as the perfect bike for anyone looking for a highly reliable motorcycle that delivers unrivalled performance.

TE 300i Rockstar Edition Technical highlights:

New Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics

New Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake system

New Galfer brake discs front and rear

Black powder coated frame

Blue CNC-machined triple clamps

Black seat cover with additional ribs

Front disc protector

Michelin Enduro tires

Blue Supersprox rear sprocket

Blue chain guide

Grey ODI grips

Providing comfort, protection and style, the Functional Offroad Apparel Collection ensures riders of all abilities are fully prepared for their next ride. A complete range of protective equipment that considers the unique challenges of off-road riding, all products deliver durability and present many innovative technical features.

The Husqvarna Motorcycles 2022 TE 300i Rockstar Edition will be available at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers this November. For all details on pricing and availability, please refer to your local dealer or visit www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com.