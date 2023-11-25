Roczen & Anstie crowned FIM World Supercross WSX & SX2 Champions at Australian GP

The 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship has concluded at Marvel Stadium last night with a spectacular finale that saw Pipes Motorsport Group’s Ken Roczen go back-to-back securing the 2023 WSX World Championship, while Firepower Honda’s Max Anstie also emerged victorious in the 250 class, claiming the 2023 SX2 World Championship.

After spectacular rounds in Birmingham and Abu Dhabi, Australia’s sporting capital Melbourne, delivered a bumper crowd for the grand finale with close to 45,000 supercross fans turning out over the two-day event.



SX2

The first of the SX2 final’s saw the Brit assert early dominance, navigating the set of challenging whoops to take control of the pack. Reigning SX2 champion, Shane McElrath’s night came undone when a tough block lodged in his rear wheel resulting in a DNF upsetting his title chances. Anstie surged forward securing the victory, with Clout’s strong showing earning him a commendable second place while Motoconcept’s Carson Mumford rounded out the podium.

In final two, Anstie catapulted out of the gates, and didn’t look back claiming a decisive victory over Club MX’s Cole Thompson and Mcelrath in third, clinching the SX2 Championship with a race to spare.

With no pressure in the final race, Anstie resumed his dominance, while Thompson settled into second, and the in-form Clout third. Anstie remained unchallenged, stretching his lead, and rounding out a victorious night while officially pencilling his name on the 2023 SX2 World Champion Trophy.

WSX

With 19 points separating the top four, the WSX championship was for the taking, with a bevvy of riders putting in series best performances at Marvel Stadium.



MCR’s Mitchell Oldenburg, Team GSM’s Gregory Aranda and Rick Ware Racing’s Colt Nichols all had strong showings but the night was dominated by Roczen, current championship leader Joey Savatgy, with Firepower Honda’s Dean Wilson and MCR’s Vince Friese also persistently in the mix.

Ultimately Ken’s starts, speed through the whoops, ability to negotiate a pack was the difference going 1-1-3 and securing points from all three races to lock in his second, back-to-back, WSX World Championship title. Savatgy placed second, while Wilson secured a third in the overall WSX championship title.

