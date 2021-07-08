Round 1 Amateur Open at Walton Raceway | Photo Report
By Billy Rainford
After a weekend where everything but the kitchen sink was thrown at us, we don’t want to forget about the amateur riders who raced a full day of competition on Saturday. It was the first round of the Amateur Open series that goes along with the Canadian Triple Crown Series weekends. These races also run as AMO Provincial Championship rounds and this acted as Round 3.
Here’s a look at some of the standouts from a very full day of racing this past Saturday.
See you this weekend at Gopher Dunes!
