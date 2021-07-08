Round 1 Amateur Open at Walton Raceway | Photo Report

By Billy Rainford

After a weekend where everything but the kitchen sink was thrown at us, we don’t want to forget about the amateur riders who raced a full day of competition on Saturday. It was the first round of the Amateur Open series that goes along with the Canadian Triple Crown Series weekends. These races also run as AMO Provincial Championship rounds and this acted as Round 3.

Here’s a look at some of the standouts from a very full day of racing this past Saturday.

#27 Alek Guadagno in the 65 (7-9) class.

#22 Jonathan Bergeron in the 65 (10-11) class.

#401 Samantha Beamish took the overall in the Girls (9-16) class after going 2-1 when #92 Bella Morgan was a DNS in moto 2.

#30 Dakota Cornwell took the Ladies B 12+ class with wins in both motos.

#1 Eve Brodeur was unstoppable in the Ladies A class.

#613 Cole Pranger traded wins with #138 Dylan Rempel in the 85 (12-16) class and also won the Supermini class.

#46 TJ Scott took both motos in 250 Junior.

#24 Kayden Keller took the win in Open Junior after a nice battle.

#441 Colby Older took the Youth class win.

#211 Jack Wright won the +25 class ahead of #58 Cooper Larche.

#208 Devin Train took the 30+B class ahead of #22 Scott Donkersgoed.

#234 Gary Michael was the winner in 40+B.

#126 Chris Pomeroy was the winner in the +40 A class.

#26 Dan Tricco won 50+ after swapping wins with #95 Bill Wallin.

Some of the best racing of the day was in the Intermediate classes. #212 Sebastien Racine was able to best #164 Wyatt Kerr in both 250 and Open, but they were this close!

Huge shoutout to Ron Cameron and his FXR Medic Crew. They were busier than I’ve ever seen and deserve some praise. Thank you.

See you this weekend at Gopher Dunes!