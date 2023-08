Ryder McNabb to Sit Out Ironman MX

Ryder McNabb to Sit Out Ironman MX

Ryder McNabb. | Bigwave photo

UPDATE: We’re being told that our 250 MX champion #1 Ryder McNabb will NOT be racing at Ironman MX this weekend. We’re told he had a fall while practicing and hit his head hard enough that it will keep him off the bike this week.

[At the time of this posting we’ve been unable to speak directly with Ryder about his crash and subsequent decision to miss the races this week.]