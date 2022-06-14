Ryno Power Canada Awards | Canadian MX Nationals Round 2

Ryno Power Canada Awards | Canadian MX Nationals Round 2

By Billy Rainford

Here are the Ryno Power Canada winners from Round 2 at DORVA MX in Drumheller, Alberta.

WMX

Ryno Power Canada #WMX class award for Round 2 at DORVA MX Track goes to #7 Bailey Orbanski from Arborg, Manitoba.

She held off the pressure from #6 Oriana Fraser and put on a great show to take 6-6 motos for 6th overall. It was fun to watch and worthy of some praise.

Bailey will receive some Ryno Power product for her efforts.

250



The Ryno Power Canada 250 class award for Round 2 at DORVA MX is going to #117 Easton Genest.

I spoke to him and his dad on Saturday and he’s just coming off a badly broken hip and trying to race himself back into shape.

He gutted out 31-39-32 motos for 33rd overall and that kind of dedication is worthy of some publicity.

For his effort, he will receive some Ryno Power product. Keep working hard, Easton.

450

The Ryno Power Canada 450 class award for Round 2 at DORVA MX goes to #170 Josh Gedak.

Josh had a stellar day and even cracked the top 10 in the 3rd moto. His 12-11-10 showed progression and put him in 10th place overall on the day.

Congratulations, Josh. Jared Stock talked about your commitment and effort in our post-race review video at Valley Brewing.

For this ride we’re awarding you some Ryno Power product.