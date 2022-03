Video Interview | Tanner Ward Talks about Heading into His Final SX of the Season

By Billy Rainford

Following the Indianapolis Supercross here at Lucas Oil Stadium #434 Tanner Ward will switch gears to the 450 to get ready for the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series. He’ll join his team in Florida for a month of training and testing. We spoke to him after track walk here in the pits.