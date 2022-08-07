Ryno Power Privateer Performances of the Week | Deschambault

Ryno Power Privateer Performances of the Week | Deschambault

By Billy Rainford

Here are the Ryno Power Canada Privateer Performance of the Week awards from Round 8 at Motocross Deschambault. Each rider will receive some Ryno Power product for their performances.

WMX

#98 Melanie Harvey

The @rynopower_canada award for the #WMX class at @mxdeschambault is going to #98 @melanieharvey98

Melanie told me that was the last National she’s going to race. She’s 50 and never stops smiling. She’s an inspiration to younger riders.

She also had some of the best battles on the track in the last 3 rounds against #29 Alissa Harkin. The two were always in the same corner together!

Congratulations on a great run, Melanie. This award is the least we can do to wish you good luck in future endeavours.

250

#146 Tanner Scott

The @rynopower_canada award in the 250 class from @mxdeschambault goes to #146 @tjscott_46

After going 8 for 9 during the #ECAN he lined up on Sunday and turned a lot of heads going 9-9 for 9th overall as an Intermediate.

He’s last year’s Bronze Boot winner at the #TransCan winning all 9 of his motos, so watch for him next week.

#13 Daniel Elmore

The @rynopower_canada award for the 450 class at @mxdeschambault is going out to #13 @danielelmore377

It was a rollercoaster ride of a day for the racer from Telkwa, BC as he was up in 6th place in moto 1 when he smashed a rear wheel and slowed to a stop with just one corner to go to the checkered flag.

He tried to push but had nothing left and then @logan_leitzel and @brendan_991 dropped their bikes past the flag and came to help.

It was listed as a DNF for outside assistance but the whole scene was something that will be remembered.

He came back in moto 2 and got out to a great start. He put moto 1 behind him and finished a solid 6th place in the moto.

Daniel has shown that he has the speed to be up with the top riders in the class and has to call this season a success.